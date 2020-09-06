Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Vail Resorts (NASDAQ:MTN) Head to Head Comparison

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vail Resorts and Hall of Fame Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 5 6 0 2.55 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $233.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 7.65% 11.08% 3.62% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Volatility and Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Hall of Fame Village’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.27 billion 3.90 $301.16 million $7.55 29.10 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Hall of Fame Village on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.