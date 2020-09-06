H & R Block Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H & R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after buying an additional 3,870,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,527 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in H & R Block by 2,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,686 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the first quarter worth $25,714,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 33.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

