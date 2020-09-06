H & R Block Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for H & R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & R Block’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,666,000 after buying an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in H & R Block by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in H & R Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in H & R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in H & R Block by 33.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

