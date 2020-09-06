Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GES. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $903.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.77. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Guess? by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Guess? by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.