Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.17.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,680,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,413,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 1,162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $96,673,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,130 shares of company stock valued at $116,545,437. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.