Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

