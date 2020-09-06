Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.50% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 404.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TV stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

