GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.