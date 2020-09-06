GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 17.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
