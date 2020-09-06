Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

