Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GT. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

