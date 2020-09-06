Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
NASDAQ GSS opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
