Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

