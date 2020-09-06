GoByte Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $232,840.29 and $7,922.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008119 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

