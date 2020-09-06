GET Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.68 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $83,565.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.28 or 0.05203887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050709 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

