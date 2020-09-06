GeoCoin Price Tops $0.20 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001971 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $642,019.60 and $959.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00470579 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,185.09 or 0.99433532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

