Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Stake Lifted by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436,968 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for approximately 9.1% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Genworth Financial worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,854,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 201,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,506,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,728 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,319 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 1,289,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

