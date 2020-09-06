General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,121 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

