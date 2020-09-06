General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

