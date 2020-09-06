Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $647,471.40 in Stock

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GPS opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.64. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

