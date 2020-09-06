Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

