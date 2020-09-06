GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

