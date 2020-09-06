Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,574 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 333.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 3,123,175 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 64.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,554,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 2,568,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 192.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,538,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 152.9% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 1,641,627 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter worth about $6,460,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.79. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

