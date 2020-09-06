Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $275,294. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

