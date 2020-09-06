Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Crown by 54.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

