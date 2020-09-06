Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

