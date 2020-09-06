Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 24,500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.64 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

