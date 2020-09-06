Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,400 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.