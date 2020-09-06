Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 406.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

