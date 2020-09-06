Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

