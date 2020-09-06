Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 11,001 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

In other Wright Medical Group news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $453,090 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WMGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

