Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.