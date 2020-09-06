Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of J M Smucker worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,724. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.