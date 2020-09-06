Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,710,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $115.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.