Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.34 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,745,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FOX by 74.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FOX by 1,500.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.39. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.