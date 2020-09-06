Gabelli Funds LLC Has $16.29 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

