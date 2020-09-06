Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 374,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NYSE MWA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.