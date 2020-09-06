Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 30.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

