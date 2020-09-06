Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,807,969 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

