Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $2,544,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $679.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $652.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $699.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

