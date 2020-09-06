Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HB Fuller by 367.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HB Fuller by 3,189.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HB Fuller by 46.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other HB Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $49.38 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

