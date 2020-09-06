Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,942.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.