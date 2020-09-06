Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.34% of Legg Mason worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,517,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,498,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,054,000 after purchasing an additional 484,302 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth $164,659,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,865,000 after purchasing an additional 603,836 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $95,248,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at $40,644,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

