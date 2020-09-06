Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

