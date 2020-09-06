G4S plc (LON:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of analysts have commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of GFS stock opened at GBX 138.65 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.11. G4S has a one year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

