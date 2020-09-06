FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.64 billion.

