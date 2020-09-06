FY2020 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. Raised by Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Taglich Brothers has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $305.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.79. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $165,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

