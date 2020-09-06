FY2020 EPS Estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

FRCOY stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

