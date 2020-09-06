FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 19.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

