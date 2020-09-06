FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Position Reduced by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of FRP worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FRP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816. FRP Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $44,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 3,700 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $150,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $750,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $75,314 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

