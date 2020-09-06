Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

